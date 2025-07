CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Cleveland County want to make sure they know the housing needs of its residents.

The county is now working with the Housing Need Project to find out what homeowners think of the current housing supply.

They are also focusing on housing affordability and what is needed in the future.

You can submit to the anonymous surveys in English and Spanish.

