Fair prepares for large crowds after deadly pedestrian crash

SHELBY, N.C. — Cleveland County Agricultural Fair organizers expect this weekend to draw some of the largest crowds since 79-year-old Sarah Queen was struck and killed while crossing the street to volunteer.

Sarah Queen was crossing the street to volunteer at the fair when she was hit by a car and killed.

Organizers expect this weekend to draw a big crowd, but they want people to be cautious.

They believe event delays the last two years could drive up numbers.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene delayed the opening of the fair last year.

Another storm dampened opening weekend this year.

Fair officials are making some changes for the crowds expected to cross busy East Marion Street.

For many people the fair is much more than rides and cotton candy.

“Every year. It was religion to come to the fair,” said attendee Thomas Hook.

The last three days of the fair are shaping to up to be ideal, Hook said.

“Look at it today, it’s supposed to be nice all weekend,” he said.

They had their biggest crowd on Wednesday but sadly, the big talk of the fair that day was what happened just outside the gates.

The car hit the 79-year-old woman while she was crossing the street just before the gates opened. She died.

Police said the driver was 82 years old.

“It’s a sad situation,” said attendee Kello Mozeak.

Police will be on hand all weekend to stop traffic for pedestrians once the gates open.

Mozeak is taking extra precautions with her grandchildren.

“Hold on to both of the kids extremely tight. We’ll watch both sides,” she said.

Fair organizers realize this last weekend of the 101st annual fair will be busy.

“As long as there is no rain, the crowds will be pretty big,” said Lorie Poston, organizer.

They are asking people to watch the traffic and follow the officers as they approach the front gate.

“Please slow down. Please pay attention,” Poston said.

Police are expected to be in place throughout the weekend when the gates open.

VIDEO: Woman volunteering at county fair struck, killed while crossing the street

Woman volunteering at county fair struck, killed while crossing the street

©2025 Cox Media Group