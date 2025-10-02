Woman volunteering at county fair struck, killed while crossing the street

SHELBY, N.C. — Sarah Queen, 79, was struck and killed by an 82-year-old driver Wednesday afternoon while crossing East Marion Street on her way to volunteer at a Cleveland County fair. Friends and community members are mourning the longtime Democratic Party volunteer and Lawndale Town Council member.

Those who knew Queen are now grieving her loss.

Queen was a committed volunteer for the Democratic Party and was heading to their booth, said those who knew her.

Those who knew Queen said she likely fought hard for her life before she died at a hospital.

“One of the toughest women I have ever known,” said Pam Harmon, the chair of the Cleveland County Democratic Party.

They said a year ago she fell down a flight of stairs when the lights went out in her home during Helene.

“(She) broke her back,” Harmon told Channel 9. “Broke both wrists. Busted her head open, and she had just recovered from that.”

They said she recently recovered enough to resume doing the things she loved most, including political work.

Party leaders put a framed picture of Queen at the booth where she planned to work.

“I really couldn’t believe it. Our hearts are just broke over it,” said Renee Bumbaugh, a volunteer with the county’s Democratic party.

They said she was a member of the Lawndale Town Council who led with quiet authority.

“(She) led by example,” said Chairman Rod Powell said. “Led by hard work. We are going to miss her as a friend. We grieve with her family.”

Some people crossing this road told Channel 9 they heard about Queen’s death, so they are more careful when they reach this crosswalk.

An official with the fair said they asked Shelby police to monitor traffic before the gates open, which was when Queen was killed.

There is no word yet on what happened with the driver from Lancaster.

