Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office warns of inmate release scam

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning against a new scam regarding false claims about inmate release.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the sheriff’s office said they do not release inmates on ankle monitors as part of any early release or alternative sentencing program.

They say if you receive a call, message, or see a post claiming otherwise, it is a scam.

The sheriff’s office is urging the public to stay informed and safe by verifying information directly with CCSO. Deputies warn of sharing personal or financial information with anyone making these claims.

