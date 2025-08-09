Scam alert: Fake arrest warrant scam targets North Carolina residents

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of North Carolina has issued a warning about a scam involving fake arrest warrants.

Officials said scammers are impersonating U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement officials to scam North Carolina residents.

The scam includes fake arrest warrants that appear legitimate, using real names of judges and law enforcement officers. Officials said scammers will demand payment through prepaid cards and digital services like Zelle, PayPal, and Venmo.

Marshals said they will never request credit or debit card numbers, wire transfers, or gift cards for any purpose. They advised the public to verify any suspicious messages by contacting the Clerk of Court’s Office.

Officials encouraged scam victims to report the incident to local FBI offices, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Clerk of Court in their area.

