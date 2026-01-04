Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam targeting Spectrum customers

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert regarding a phone scam targeting local Spectrum customers.

Victims report receiving calls from scammers threatening bill increases or service cancellations unless immediate payments are made, officials said.

Sheriff’s office officials said the scam typically involves calls from individuals claiming to be representatives of service providers. These scammers instruct individuals to pay their bills using gift cards from retailers such as Target or Walmart, claiming that failure to act will lead to increased charges or loss of service.

Legitimate companies, including Spectrum, will never request payment via gift cards and do not collaborate with third-party retailers for payment methods. This tactic is used by scammers to exploit unsuspecting customers under the guise of urgency and legitimacy, the sheriff’s office reminded residents.

If individuals receive these calls, they should not purchase gift cards or share any card numbers over the phone. Instead, the sheriff’s office advises hanging up immediately and reporting the scam to their service provider and local law enforcement.

