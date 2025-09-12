Cleveland County students losing access to public libraries under new law

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Students in Cleveland County are losing access to books from public libraries.

According to the Shelby Star, students will no longer be able to use their student IDs for library access beginning next month.

This comes following a new law that states school boards should limit students’ access to only age-appropriate materials.

Students were previously allowed to use their school IDs for public libraries.

