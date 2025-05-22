Waxhaw planning new center to replace gap in library services for seniors and neighbors

WAXHAW, N.C. — The old Waxhaw Library was a staple in the community and left a gap in resources when it relocated last year; now the town is hoping a new center will do even more to help neighbors and senior citizens.

Weldon and Nancy Beach told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that they moved to Waxhaw in 2023 to be closer to family, and they were happily surprised when they found programs for seniors.

“It gets us out of the house, it gets us moving, and anytime we can do that, it’s good,” said Weldon Beach.

“We’ve been doing bingo and the games ... we feel like we’re part of the town,” said Nancy Beach.

Soon, the couple will have access to even more resources when the new Waxhaw Learning Center opens. It’s replacing the old library off South Providence Street, but it’ll need to be renovated.

Parks Director Dena Sabinske says they’re planning a teaching kitchen, a quiet room, a computer lab, a book locker, and much more to serve programs not just for seniors, but for kids and people with cognitive needs.

“We’re putting our heart and soul into a space for our community and they really enjoy it and utilize it,” said Sabinske.

Right now, senior programs happen at the Duncan McDonald house in downtown Waxhaw, but Sabinske says they’re at capacity. Nancy said she’s glad they’ll have more space and accessibility enhancements to support her husband, who uses a cane.

“I think the space is perfect ... and I think it will lend itself to really enhance the program,” she said.

Parks and recreation officials say they’re still working on a timeline for the project and when they’ll start construction. Once it starts, they expect to open something within a year.

