Click It or Ticket: State officials urge safe driving during busy travel period

The Governor’s Highway Safety Program launched its annual Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign on Monday, initiating increased statewide seat belt enforcement through May 31. The campaign coincides with the unofficial start of summer this weekend.

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During the previous year’s campaign, officers issued 4,762 restraint violation citations. Officials are urging drivers to avoid distractions and obey speed limits.

The campaign’s broader message includes urging motorists to plan for their journeys.

This annual enforcement effort aims to increase safety on roads during a busy travel period.

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