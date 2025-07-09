Closing arguments end in trial of man accused of killing boyfriend

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Attorneys finished their closing arguments on Wednesday morning in the trial of a man from Steele Creek.

Tahj Wall was driving around with a body in a car telling people he killed the man, prosecutors said.

Wall faces life in prison if a jury convicts him.

Prosecutors said Wall shot and killed Melvin Hopper in Gastonia in 2021, then drove around for six hours with Hopper’s body in the passenger seat.

Wall’s attorney claims Hopper abused Wall and that the suspect believed Hopper was reaching for a gun when he shot him.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Charlotte man on trial for murder of boyfriend after fatal shooting