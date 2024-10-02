Clover High School Band to play in 137th Rose Bowl Parade

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The Clover High School Marching Band has been selected to play in the 137th Rose Bowl Parade.

Band members learned on Wednesday they were invited to appear in the parade. It will be hosted by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association on Jan. 1, 2026.

Clover is the seventh band from South Carolina to travel to California to appear in the Rose Bowl Parade and the first from the Palmetto State to appear in the parade in the last 20 years.

Several elected officials are expected to attend the announcement and commend the band for their representation of South Carolina, York County, and Clover.

WATCH: President Joe Biden to visit the Carolinas to survey storm damage

President Joe Biden to visit the Carolinas to survey storm damage









©2024 Cox Media Group