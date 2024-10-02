It could be weeks before some in Asheville get running water again

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — In Buncombe County, it could take weeks before some customers have running water, WLOS reports.

That’s because Helene washed out or damaged one of the main transmission lines that bring water into the county. The road to the reservoir is washed out and the storm also stirred up the entire North Fork Reservoir, making the water too murky to treat.

“There are large sections of water line that were washed down the river and we haven’t even found them yet,” said Clay Chandler with the City of Asheville Water Resources.

“We have experienced catastrophic damage to our production systems,” he added.

For now, tankers are bringing in water to people who wouldn’t otherwise have access, WLOS reports.

If there’s one bright spot in all of this, it’s that the North Fork facility itself, which provides 70% of the county’s water, is functional.

Charlotte Water is answering the call for help from Asheville. Channel 9 was there Wednesday morning as crews loaded two 24-inch water valves and other equipment to send to the city to assist with repairs. Those valves help control and direct the flow of water.

We talked to the director of Charlotte Water about how important this is.

“Of course, we take care of home first. But in times like this, anything that we can do to assist other utilities in the state of North Carolina, we are willing to do it,” Angela Charles said.

Crews will drop off the valves in Black Mountain later Wednesday afternoon. From there, another crew from Asheville will pick them up.

‘Wiped out’: Hundreds left homeless after historic flooding in Asheville

