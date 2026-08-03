Clover School District opens 3 new schools

CLOVER, S.C. — The Clover School District will open three new schools Monday morning to help keep up with the area’s rapid growth.

It’s an exciting day for families as Liberty Elementary, Roosevelt Middle and Lake Wylie High School are set to welcome their first batch of students at 8 a.m.

The Clover School District hasn’t opened a new high school in 50 years.

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In 2022, Channel 9’s Tina Terry reported on the overcrowding issues at Clover High. It was so congested that students said they were concerned about what would happen in an emergency. Shortly after that, voters supported a $150 million bond to pay for the new schools.

According to the district, Clover Schools has big plans to celebrate the grand openings. Cheerleaders and a marching band are set to greet students as they arrive.

Stay tuned throughout the morning to follow the excitement on Channel 9.

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