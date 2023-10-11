Clover School District opens poll for new school names, mascots

CLOVER, S.C. — The Clover School District is opening up three schools in the next few years, and the community is being asked for name suggestions.

According to the district, they’ll open a new high school, middle school, and elementary school. None of the schools have been named yet, and no mascots have been set.

Through Oct. 31, you can take a survey for your thoughts on the names, mascots, and colors.

To submit suggestions for the high school, click this link.

To submit your ideas for the elementary and middle schools, click this link.

According to the district, the school board will make the final decision after voting to approve the name, mascot, and colors, during a meeting in February.

(WATCH: More young people seek help with mental health, experts say)

More young people seek help with mental health, experts say

©2023 Cox Media Group