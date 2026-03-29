CLT ends TSA support program following executive order for back pay

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport will conclude its gift card donation program for Transportation Security Administration employees on Monday.

Officials said the decision follows a federal executive order directing back pay for employees who have been working without pay during a partial government shutdown.

The Department of Homeland Security was directed to provide the back pay following an executive order signed on Friday. Transportation Security Administration staff at the airport have been without paychecks since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14, 2026.

The donation program supported more than 600 local Transportation Security Administration employees stationed at the airport, officials said. Throughout the shutdown period, community members, passengers and airport partners provided food, fuel and other essential resources to assist the workers.

Airport officials thanked the Charlotte community for the support shown to federal workers over the past several weeks. They also recognized the continued dedication of staff members who maintained travel safety and security despite the financial challenges posed by the shutdown.

CLT will stop accepting gift card donations and other resources effective Monday. Back pay for affected federal employees will be processed through the Department of Homeland Security in the coming weeks, officials said.

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