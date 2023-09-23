CLT sees traveler satisfaction tick up despite construction projects, bigger crowds

CHARLOTTE — Traveler satisfaction at Charlotte Douglas International Airport improved slightly this year as the aviation industry continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s as CLT remained one of the most domestically connected hubs in the U.S.

When compared to 2022, CLT’s score ticked up by four points in J.D. Power’s latest North America Airport Satisfaction Study released this morning. The Charlotte airport, grouped in the mega-airports category, racked up 772 out of 1,000 possible points in the 2023 survey. That tied with its segment average and ranked 12th among the 20 airports in the group.

J.D. Power, in its news release accompanying the survey findings, said that despite the industry facing headwinds — such as an ongoing pilot shortage and weather issues coinciding with record high passenger counts — overall traveler satisfaction improved somewhat at North American airports this year. It increased three points over last year to 780, driven by improvements in terminal facilities, food/beverage and retail service, and baggage claim.

Read the full story here.

(WATCH BELOW: Delays, cancellations continue to rise at Charlotte Douglas Airport)

Delays, cancellations continue to rise at Charlotte Douglas Airport

©2023 Cox Media Group