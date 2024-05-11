Train from Charlotte hits, kills person

GAFFNEY, N.C. — A person in Cherokee is dead after a train hit and killed them on its route from Charlotte on Friday night, Cherokee County coroner says.

The Norfolk-Southern train was en route to Atlanta around 9:30 p.m. when the train’s engineer said they saw a person lying on the outside rail of the track in Gaffney.

The engineer says they blew the horn multiple times, but the person didn’t move.

The train hit the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner in Cherokee County.

The victims identity is being held until their family is contacted. No one on the train was injured.

An autopsy will be performed to assist officers in the investigation.

Channel 9 reached out to Norfolk-Southern for a comment.

