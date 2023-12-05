CMPD: 19-year-old charged after 14-year-old dies in shooting

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who played basketball for Garinger High School, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Sunday, 14-year-old Johnnie McClendon died following a shooting on Keswick Avenue, just off North Graham Street outside of Uptown.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Myhijee Major turned himself in after being identified as a suspect in this case.

After being interviewed by detectives, Major was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter.

He is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD said the investigation it this incident is active and ongoing.

VIDEO: 14-year-old who played basketball for Garinger HS killed in shooting

