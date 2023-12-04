Detectives on scene of homicide investigation just outside of Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte after a person was shot and killed on Sunday evening.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, on Keswick Avenue just off North Graham Street.

MEDIC said one person died at the scene.

Officers have not said what led up to the shooting or the identities of anyone involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

