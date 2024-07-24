CMPD: Accused serial robber hit area businesses, including one several times

CHARLOTTE — An accused serial robber is behind bars. Police said he hit multiple businesses, including one he’s accused of robbing three times.

One of those businesses is Juanita’s Bakery off Old Pineville Road. The victim told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz it was a terrifying ordeal that was all caught on camera.

Workers said last month, a man with his face clearly covered came into their store and tried robbing them.

“It was a really scary moment for all of us,” said Rosa Villareal.

She was behind the counter when it happened and ran to the back of the store.

“He did threaten — ‘give me all the money or I’m going to shoot you guys,’” she said.

If you look closely at the surveillance video, you see something in the suspect’s hand. Police said it’s a gun wrapped in a shirt.

On Monday, police arrested Alex Monroy. Detectives said he’s the man in the video.

Multiple warrants say he’s also accused of targeting four other businesses around Charlotte.

Police say he did rob some and tried robbing others, all at gunpoint and while hiding his weapon with a washcloth, a sock, and even a brown bag.

Detectives said it started last December when, according to warrants, Monroy robbed the Starbucks off Tyvola Road near Interstate 77.

Four days later, police said he stole $500 at gunpoint at a Starbucks off Forest Pine Drive. Investigators said he targeted that same Starbucks again last month.

Two days later, court documents allege Monroy robbed Juanita’s Bakery. Then, just three hours later, that Forest Pine Drive Starbucks was hit again.

On July 1, according to police, Monroy had a gun and demanded cash at the Starbucks on Tyvola, then robbed a 7-Eleven a block away just days later.

And on Sunday, a police report says Monroy tried robbing a woman in a parking lot on South Tryon Street. Then, 25 minutes later, police believe he stole $100 at a Starbucks a mile and a half up the road.

Back at Juanita’s Bakery, customers now must ring a doorbell to enter, a new safety measure the bakery has put in place. But Villareal said with the arrest, she already feels safer.

“Good that he’s in jail now and isn’t out trying to target other businesses,” she said.

Monroy is being held without bond.

Court records show he’s been arrested before, including last November. That’s when he was charged with common law robbery and breaking and entering.

Court records say he was on electronic monitoring, but took that monitor off just weeks before police say he started this latest crime spree.

The recent robberies Monroy is accused of are listed below:

Dec. 11, 2023, Tyvola Road & Interstate 77

Dec. 15, 2023, Forest Pine Drive & West Arrowood Road

June 27, 2024, Forest Pine Drive & West Arrowood Road

June 29, 2024, Old Pineville Road & East Woodlawn Road

June, 29, 2024, Forest Pine Drive & West Arrowood Road

July 1, 2024, Tyvola Road & Interstate 77

July 7, 2024, Tyvola Road & Old Pineville Road

July 21, 2024, South Tryon Street & West Arrowood Road

July 21, 2024, South Tryon Street near Interstate 485

