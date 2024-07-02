Police search for armed robber who held up south Charlotte Starbucks

CHARLOTTE — On Monday afternoon, an armed robber held up the Starbucks on Tyvola Road near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte, police said.

The suspect went into the store at about 4 p.m. and pointed a gun at two employees and left with money from the register.

The police ensured its presence was known Tuesday with a cruiser parked in front all day.

The suspect has not been caught.

“Wow, I’m shocked,” said Marlenis Lopez, a customer. “It’s very, busy. I never thought of that happening here.”

A representative for Starbucks said the well-being of its customers and employees is the top concern.

The restaurant was closed Tuesday afternoon, however, the drive-thru was open for customers.

