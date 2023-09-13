CMPD Animal Care & Control Center at full capacity; pushes for fostering, adoption

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control (CMPD ACC) is asking for the public’s help to address overcrowding in their facility.

According to an alert sent to staff, the building is out of kennels to hold dogs. At this time, more than two dozen dogs are in the holding waiting for an open kennel; both lost and adoption kennels are all full.

CMPD ACC announced that they need dogs to leave on Wednesday, either by being adopted or fostered, so the team can avoid euthanizing dogs to create space.

To find a dog that is available for adoption or fostering please click here.

(WATCH BELOW: VIDEO: Dogs at the CMPD Animal Care & Control Shelter)

VIDEO: Dogs at the CMPD Animal Care & Control Shelter

















©2023 Cox Media Group