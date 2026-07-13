CMPD arrests minors, cites parents in University City teen takeover

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested over 20 people in connection with a planned takeover in University City over the weekend.

Police say they received information there was a planned teen takeover at the University City Boardwalk Saturday evening. As a result, CMPD arrested 12 minors and cited 10 minors for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Recently, more than 200 teens packed into Romare Bearden Park in Uptown. CMPD is warning parents that there is an 11 o’clock curfew for anyone under the age of 16. Parents who don’t follow it can be charged.

City leaders have a pre-planned safety committee meeting for Tuesday morning to talk about further steps.

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