Driver arrested, accused of going 90 mph in crash that killed teen in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a crash last month that killed a 17-year-old girl in east Charlotte, and court records say he was going more than twice the speed limit.

Channel 9 reported on the crash in early June, which happened on North Sharon Amity Road between Central Avenue and Hickory Grove Road.

Angelina Chicas was killed after she had just left work at Manolo’s Bakery, Channel 9 learned after the crash. Police said she was killed while trying to turn onto Sharon Amity Road.

Channel 9 obtained jail records showing that Roderick Alan Gresham had been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and speeding in connection with the case.

Roderick Gresham

According to court records, Gresham was going 90 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Gresham was booked into jail on Saturday. He has since bonded out of jail.

>>Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with those who knew Chicas about the arrest in the case. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. to see how the community is reacting.

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