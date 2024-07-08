CMPD asks for help finding missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl, and her family says she may be in danger.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on Monday asking the public to be on the lookout for Tanijah Watts.

Watts was last seen on Calhoun Street, in north Charlotte, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to CMPD.

Police say Watts’ family believes she may be in danger, but no other details were given.

CMPD says if you spot the missing girl, you should call 911 immediately.

(WATCH: Tips for securing tickets during summer concert season)

Tips for securing tickets during summer concert season

©2024 Cox Media Group