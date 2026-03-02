CMPD Chief Estella Patterson addresses Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Estella Patterson is approaching her 100th day on the job and the initial data shows her time in office so far has been a success with violent crime levels continuing to decline. But she says the department has more work to do and needs more resources from Charlotte City Council to build on this.

Patterson spent Monday afternoon giving Charlotte City Council a glimpse at the department’s successes and challenges.

“I believe truly this is a year of momentum,” Patterson said.

Through the first couple months of 2026, violent and property crime rates are down 10% and 15% respectively year to year. But Patterson says more work needs to be done.

“If things look broken, people are going to think that they are,” Patterson said.

Patterson says it is important to take care of the little things like improving the lighting in Uptown and repaving Center City’s streets.

But she is also fighting for pay raises and improved technology like cameras in patrol cars.

The request comes as Charlotte City Council is in the initial phases of developing a budget. The budget could include a property tax increase to pay for public safety.

Councilmembers say they understand the importance of taking care of their officers

“I think the least we can do is lead in the space and pay them really well,” Councilmember Dimple Ajmera said.

Patterson and all of her deputy chiefs were wearing their dark uniform instead of white shirts. Councilmember Victoria Watlington asked if that is on purpose. Patterson said, “Yes.” When she came on board, she changed the policy so that everyone wears the same uniform because they are all “Team CMPD.”

