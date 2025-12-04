CMPD cracks down on crime with Operation Safe Season initiative

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has launched Operation Safe Season, a new initiative aimed at increasing police presence and enforcement in Charlotte, particularly in Uptown, over the next several weekends.

Operation Safe Season is a multi-agency effort designed to address repeated violence and criminal behavior in Charlotte. The initiative will focus on strategic visibility, strong partnerships, and strict accountability to enhance public safety.

Local, state and federal officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Key components of Operation Safe Season include increased visibility, with officers present during peak entertainment hours to deter crime and respond quickly.

The public can expect to see more officers in Uptown during peak evening and weekend hours.

CMPD is collaborating with several law enforcement agencies and criminal justice partners, and the department’s specialized units will assist in addressing specific concerns.

Overall crime in Charlotte has decreased by 9% year-to-date, with a 20% decrease in violent crime and a 6% decrease in property crime, according to CMPD. However, violent crime in the Central Division has increased by 15%, including 10 homicides reported in 2025, up from four during the same period in 2024.

