Charlotte police to use drones to assist first responders at crime scenes

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police will soon deploy drones to reach crime and crash scenes before officers arrive, after the city council approved funding for a new Drone as First Responders Program.

It is similar to what’s been used to help officers in Winston-Salem for the past year.

Channel 9’s crime reporter Hunter Sáenz explains how the drones could be used to respond to 911 calls.

There was a double homicide on North Hoskins Road earlier this month. It turned into a random kidnapping and police chase, and police shot and killed the suspect in Wesley Heights.

Multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department units initially responded to the scene. However, a drone could be the first to arrive as part of the program.

The Charlotte City Council approved funding for the Drone as First Responders Program on Thursday night.

“They’ve been super beneficial,” said Sgt. Ben Croke, with the Winston-Salem Police Department, which has utilized the program for more than one year.

Croke is over the Aerial Support Unit, which includes three drones that lift from their docking stations on the roof of their real time crime center. They can be piloted or operate autonomously.

“Most of the time we can get to a call before officers get to a call,” Croke said. “We can let the officers know when they’re responding, what we see, what’s actually occurring on scene.”

CMPD will use drones for emergency situations, search and rescue operations, traffic management, and crime scene monitoring.

“My issue will not be with the technology,” said Robert Dawkins, community activist with Action NC. “It will be with the city council and the police department on how it’s used.”

He added, “It’s a slippery slope to where you then start looking at new AI technology, facial recognition, which we know doesn’t do well for Black and brown people.”

Winston-Salem PD officials said they understand those concerns but are not using their drones in those ways.

“It’s to help the public,” Croke said. “It’s the make the police department more efficient and effective.”

Sáenz asked CMPD how many drones they plan to buy and when we would see them taking flight but he didn’t hear back.

Law enforcement in Charlotte already uses drones in situations, including with SWAT stand-offs.

They’ve been used to sweep homes in dangerous situations before officers go in to clear the area.

