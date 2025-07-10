CMPD cruiser’s front end nearly ripped off in multi-vehicle wreck at busy intersection

CHARLOTTE — Multiple lanes of Johnston Road at Brixham Hill Avenue in Ballantyne are shut down Thursday aftenoon after a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where at least four cars were damaged.
The front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SUV was nearly ripped off and airbags inside a Tesla appeared to have been deployed.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
