CMPD cruiser’s front end nearly ripped off in multi-vehicle wreck at busy intersection

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Multiple lanes of Johnston Road at Brixham Hill Avenue in Ballantyne are shut down Thursday aftenoon after a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where at least four cars were damaged.

The front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SUV was nearly ripped off and airbags inside a Tesla appeared to have been deployed.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

