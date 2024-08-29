Driver sentenced for deadly wreck after running from police

CHARLOTTE — A driver accused of fleeing a traffic stop and causing a deadly crash has been sentenced to prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deymeen McMillian, 27, pled guilty to second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of fleeing to elude, and other charges in connection with a deadly crash on March 1, 2023.

McMillian caused a crash that killed Binh Ha Nguyen, 68.

According to the district attorney’s office, McMillian was sentenced to 108-142 months in prison.

Previous coverage - May 11, 2023

Police arrested a driver accused of fleeing a traffic stop and then causing a deadly crash on March 1.

Deymeen Anton McMillian, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a patrol officer spotted a vehicle with a fraudulent tag. The officer tried to pull the driver over by turning on his lights and siren, but the driver fled at a high speed.

CMPD says the officer didn’t start a chase and instead turned off his lights and sirens “in an attempt to prevent harm.”

But police said the driver kept going recklessly, traveling about half a mile before hitting another vehicle at Sharon Amity Road and Tarrywood Lane. According to CMPD, the driver then jumped out of his car and ran.

CMPD says two people in the other car were treated by MEDIC at the scene, but another person, Binh Ha Nguyen, 68, was taken to the hospital and later died.

McMillian is in the Mecklenburg County jail, police said.

CMPD is asking anyone with information on the crash to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

