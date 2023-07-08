Local

CMPD: Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE - police tape (WSOC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte.

The investigation is taking place on Turtle Point Road just off University City Boulevard and began just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

ALSO READ: CMPD: Officers investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

A Channel 9 crew is on its way to the scene to gather more information.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte)

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read