CMPD hosting summer pet event next weekend

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is offering tips on how to keep your pets healthy for the summer.

On July 1, CMPD Animal Care and Control will be hosting a Prep Your Pet event at its adoption center on Bryum Drive.

Services such as rabies vaccines, exams and microchipping will be available for free.

Animal Care and Control will so be offering fee-waived adoption packages as well.

The event will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

