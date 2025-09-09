CMPD identifies victim who died in triple shooting over the weekend

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, on Tuesday, identified a victim who died in a triple shooting over the weekend.

Officers were called out to Atando Avenue near North Tryon Street at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire, police said.

There were two people who were shot at the scene.

Jan Keneth Meza Figueroa, 18, died at there and MEDIC took another shooting victim with life-threatening injuries to a hospital.

The third victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, self-transported to a hospital, police said.

VIDEO: 2 killed, 1 injured in two overnight shootings in Charlotte