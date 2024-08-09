Woman dies after south Charlotte condo fire; CMPD investigating homicide

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg homicide detectives are now investigating after the victim in a fire at a south Charlotte condominium died from her injuries on Tuesday.

The fire happened on June 21 in the 1600 block of Sharon Road West.

First responders with the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) found the victim and MEDIC transported her to the hospital.

On Tuesday, 82-year-old Lorna Joy Roth died from her injuries.

According to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, Roth died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Members of the CFD’s Fire Investigation Task Force along with CMPD Arson detectives determined the fire was intentionally set, and the case has now been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

