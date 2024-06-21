Crews rescue woman from 2-alarm condo fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman was rescued from the second floor of a two-alarm condominium fire Friday night on Sharon Road West in south Charlotte.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from a building at the Sharon Place Condominiums when they got there shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The fire department rang a second alarm about a few minutes later.

The woman was being treated and her condition is not known at this time.

No additional details have been made available.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 1600 block Sharon Rd W. Images from scene. pic.twitter.com/ofGFdYfj95 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 21, 2024





