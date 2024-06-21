Local

Crews rescue woman from 2-alarm condo fire in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

2-alarm fire at 1608 Sharon Road West on June 21, 2024 (CFD)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A woman was rescued from the second floor of a two-alarm condominium fire Friday night on Sharon Road West in south Charlotte.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from a building at the Sharon Place Condominiums when they got there shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Residents pick up pieces after deadly condo fire; no foul play suspected

The fire department rang a second alarm about a few minutes later.

The woman was being treated and her condition is not known at this time.

No additional details have been made available.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read