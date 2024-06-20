CMPD investigates homicide at north Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide outside a north Charlotte motel early Thursday morning.
Police said one person was pronounced dead, prompting an investigation on Old Interstate Road near North Graham Street around 5 a.m.
Channel 9 crews observed several officers searching the outside of the motel.
CMPD did not immediately say how the person was killed or if police were searching for any suspects.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
