CMPD investigates homicide at north Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide outside a north Charlotte motel early Thursday morning.

Police said one person was pronounced dead, prompting an investigation on Old Interstate Road near North Graham Street around 5 a.m.

Channel 9 crews observed several officers searching the outside of the motel.

CMPD did not immediately say how the person was killed or if police were searching for any suspects.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

WATCH: Man wanted for shooting at police, school bus

Man wanted for shooting at police, school bus

©2024 Cox Media Group