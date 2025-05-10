Local

Former Panthers player selling south Charlotte home

By Charlotte Business Journal
CHARLOTTE — A former Carolina Panthers player listed his south Charlotte home for sale last month after signing on with a different NFL team. And it just went under contract.

Johnny Hekker, the Panthers’ punter for three seasons, and his wife are selling their 4,000-square-foot home in the Providence Plantation neighborhood for $1.35 million. Hekker landed a reported one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans earlier this year after the Panthers chose not to resign the 35-year-old.

The Hekkers’ home went under contract May 6, after less than three weeks on the market. It was originally listed for sale on April 17 at $1.5 million, with a price drop of $150,000 on April 28.

The white-brick ranch home has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It was built in 1983 and underwent a remodel in 2020, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

