‘Be faithful’: Charlotte mother helps others with infertility challenges after her own battle

CHARLOTTE — For 12 years, motherhood has been a cycle of love and loss for LaToya Evans -- now, she’s helping others through their challenges.

These days, Evans is soaking in her blessings with her baby, Sophia, finally in her arms.

“I know that there is something special and different about her because she is my destiny. She is the one who was always supposed to be here,” Evans told Channel 9’s Erica Bryant. “Even though it’s a silver lining, it’s been a journey to get here, but there has been a lot of grief and mourning the experience and the journey that you thought you would have.”

Evans has shared glimpses of her challenges on Instagram. In 2013, her baby, Michael, passed away. In 2022, after losing her baby, Charlotte, and surviving an infection that threatened her own life, she turned to a gestational carrier to give birth to Sophia.

Through it all, she says faith kept her going, even knowing sometimes women never get a baby they can take home. Mothers from all over the country call her for help.

“Being able to drop everything I’ve got going on and coach them through that, make sure they know get the photos, prints, have a burial for your baby ... that’s really given me a lot of strength,” Evans said.

She continues to give back through the LaToya Evans Foundation for Women.

“We are trying to do a grant to have a professional woman freeze her eggs, because that is important,” Evans said. “A lot of times, women when they’re on the corporate ladder or they’re trying to get to the place of financial stability, the clock is ticking.”

“Do you want to have more children?” Bryant asked.

“Yes, I want to give Sophia a sibling because I have a sibling. I’ve got to have another baby,” Evans said.

Evans says she’ll always hold space for those still on their fertility journey.

“I want them to be encouraged and be prayerful and be faithful, and really research your options, even when things seem really farfetched, maybe they’re not,” Evans said. “Sometimes it’s not in the cards, and that’s a reality I dealt with for a long time.”

If you’re in need of support in your motherhood journey, take a look at the following organizations offering resources like scholarships, grants, and financial support.

In the video above, Evans shares even more about her journey, including the unspoken challenges of women who experience fertility issues, the decision to pursue motherhood via surrogacy, motherhood’s impact on her professional career, how to honor women on Mother’s Day after pregnancy loss, and how faith helped her find purpose.

