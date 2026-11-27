CHARLOTTE — One person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, officials said.
The crime scene investigation began shortly after 4 p.m. along the 7400 block of Old Mount Holly Road.
The shooting victim has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to MEDIC.
Police at the scene didn’t reveal any additional details about the shooting, and it’s not clear if they’ve identified a suspect at this time.
Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
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