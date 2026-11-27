CHARLOTTE — One person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, officials said.

The crime scene investigation began shortly after 4 p.m. along the 7400 block of Old Mount Holly Road.

The shooting victim has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to MEDIC.

0 of 5 CMPD investigates shooting in northwest Charlotte One person was shot on Nov. 27, 2026, along Old Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte CMPD investigates shooting in northwest Charlotte One person was shot on Nov. 27, 2026, along Old Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte CMPD investigates shooting in northwest Charlotte One person was shot on Nov. 27, 2026, along Old Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte CMPD investigates shooting in northwest Charlotte One person was shot on Nov. 27, 2026, along Old Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte CMPD investigates shooting in northwest Charlotte One person was shot on Nov. 27, 2026, along Old Mount Holly Road in northwest Charlotte

Police at the scene didn’t reveal any additional details about the shooting, and it’s not clear if they’ve identified a suspect at this time.

Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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