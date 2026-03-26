CMPD investigates stabbing in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A stabbing happened on North Tryon Street on Thursday morning, which left one person with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

It occurred around 10:45 a.m. between Old Concord and Orr roads.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were investigating the crime.

The stabbing victim was taken to Atrium CMC.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

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