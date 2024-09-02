Local

CMPD investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a deadly crash in north Charlotte Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near Sugaw Creek Park and I-85. A Channel 9 crew on the scene could see crime tape and police cruisers blocking the road.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are investigating a deadly crash at the same location.

