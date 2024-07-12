Local

CMPD investigating deadly shooting in east Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in east Charlotte late Thursday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Bonneville Drive near Kilborne Drive and Central Avenue.

At the scene, police found a person dead from a gunshot wound.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

