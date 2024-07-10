No arrests in deadly Charlotte shooting spree as families live in fear

CHARLOTTE — A gunman who randomly targeted people early Tuesday morning in Charlotte still has not been caught.

A deadly shooting at about 1:05 a.m. on Statesville Avenue started the 30-minute rampage, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Mustaffa Muhammad, 58, was shot and killed inside his car on Statesville Avenue. Loved ones said he was returning home from work.

By the time the dust settled, there were four more shootings ending with someone being shot at an apartment complex.

Family living in fear

The Sandoval’s apartment on Nations Ford Road was riddled with bullet holes by the time the shooting spree was over at about 1:25 a.m.

“It was awful. That was awful,” said Leticia Sandoval, a resident.

Sandoval said one round went through a wall, feet above the bed where her daughter was sleeping.

“It’s a miracle,” Sandoval said. “It’s a miracle. Only God was here to save us.”

Charlotte shooting spree Someone shot into an apartment on July 9, 2024, on Catherine Simmons Avenue.

They don’t feel safe.

“I’m afraid to go to the grocery store,” she said.

And their daily routines have been disrupted.

“We can’t sleep,” Sandoval said. “We can’t eat. Since yesterday, I’ve been very nervous.”

The Sandovals said they hope the police catch whoever is responsible before they strike again.

“I just want to tell the person who is doing this to put his hand on his heart and think about what he is doing,” Sandoval said.

Shooting spree continues

Minutes later, police said someone drove up to a group of people outside on Catherine Simmons Avenue and started shooting.

A round struck a woman inside her apartment.

She told Channel 9 on the phone Wednesday that she was shot in the shoulder and the bullet is still lodged inside her.

Police said minutes later, a bicyclist was also shot at along LaSalle Street. Gunfire hit a man’s car along the same street, too.

CMPD has stepped up patrols in the area as the crimes remain a high priority for the force.

>> Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this investigation.

