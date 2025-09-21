CMPD investigating deadly shooting in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a homicide in Uptown after off-duty officers heard gunshots early Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene at the 200 block of North Caldwell Street, near the Spectrum Center, around 12:40 p.m.

Officials said officers who were working in an off-duty capacity heard several shots fired and responded to find one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MEDIC pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the police at 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

