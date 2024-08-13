CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte, victim IDed

CHARLOTTE — Police say a deadly shooting in east Charlotte over the weekend is under investigation.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department sent a news release on Tuesday about the case.

CMPD says that around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home on Arlington Church Road and found a 23-year-old man shot to death.

The victim was identified as Carlos Stanley Garcia Ramos, according to CMPD.

CMPD says the investigation is still active, but no suspects were identified on Tuesday. Police didn’t release a possible motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story, and Channel 9 is working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

