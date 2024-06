CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Faires Road, near Plaza Road Extension.

Police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

