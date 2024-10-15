CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers were investigating a homicide in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 2900 block of Reid Avenue just before 1 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call. MEDIC pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Channel 9 crews saw a neighborhood filled with police and CMPD crime scene investigators, and the street was blocked with crime tape.

Police did not immediately say if they had any suspects in mind.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

