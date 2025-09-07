CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched an investigation into a homicide in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene at the 4000 block of Queen City Drive around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. They had received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found one person with a gunshot wound. MEDIC sent the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

CMPD said that there are no individuals being pursued in connection to the homicide.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

