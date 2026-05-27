CMPD leadership meets with west Charlotte neighbors in wake of deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE — Leaders with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department met with homeowners in west Charlotte in the wake of a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.

Channel 9 previously reported on May 17 when a man was killed on Paw Creek Drive while standing in his driveway.

Neighbors told Channel 9 after the shooting that the violence worried them. Tuesday night, CMPD Chief Estella Patterson and others with the department spoke with residents of the Pawtuckett neighborhood to hear their concerns and share how officers are responding.

“This tells me that this community cares about their neighborhood, they want to make sure they’re partnering with us, which is exactly what we want. And I feel like together we’re going to work hard to make Charlotte the safest city we can make it,” Patterson said.

Police did arrest and charge 43-year-old Lionel Smith with murder for the shooting on Paw Creek Drive.

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