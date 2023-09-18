CMPD looking for driver who caused deadly crash in stolen Land Rover

CHARLOTTE — Police say a driver in a stolen Land Rover slammed into a car on a busy road in east Charlotte, killing one person and seriously hurting another.

That driver is still on the loose after running away from the crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on Idlewild Road, just east of Independence Boulevard, according to CMPD.

A police officer who was responding to a nearby call found the Land Rover crashed into a Dodge Challenger. MEDIC responded and said the passenger in the Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver in the Challenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police started looking for anyone who was in the Land Rover and found a passenger who was hurt “from the crash and an assault.”

According to CMPD, investigators found that the Land Rover was going on Idlewild toward Independence Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” when it hit the Challenger as it was turning left.

The driver of the Land Rover wasn’t found, and their identity wasn’t released.

CMPD said the Land Rover was reported stolen from Charlotte last Monday.

The victim in the Challenger was identified as Taze Pritchett, 33.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

